HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex tanks over 519 points on foreign fund outflows

Sensex tanks over 519 points on foreign fund outflows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: November 04, 2025 16:54 IST

x

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Tuesday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and weak trend in Asian and European markets.

Broker

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 519.34 points, or 0.62 per cent, to settle at 83,459.15.

During the day, it tanked 565.72 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 83,412.77.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 165.70 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 25,597.65.

From the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Eternal, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Maruti and Bharat Electronics, were among the major laggards.

However, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India were the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,883.78 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 3,516.36 crore in the previous trade.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.34 per cent to $64.02 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

C'garh, Delhi have highest share of services in GVA: NITI
C'garh, Delhi have highest share of services in GVA: NITI
'2025 could be largest IPO year in Indian history'
'2025 could be largest IPO year in Indian history'
How Much Will Jio Platforms Be Worth After IPO?
How Much Will Jio Platforms Be Worth After IPO?
Sebi chief slams repeated outages at exchanges
Sebi chief slams repeated outages at exchanges
The Stunning Flying Car From China!
The Stunning Flying Car From China!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Poha Cutlet: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Most Expensive Streets In The World

webstory image 3

12 Gorgeous Delicacies Of Globally-Recognised Lucknow

VIDEOS

Vedant Birla and Tejal Wedding Reception Nia Sharmas glamorous style wins the hearts of fans1:02

Vedant Birla and Tejal Wedding Reception Nia Sharmas...

Violence engulfs Morelia as rage over Mayor Manzos assassination sparks fierce street clashes3:11

Violence engulfs Morelia as rage over Mayor Manzos...

6 killed 2 injured in catastrophic truck-car collision on Deva-Fathepur road, Barabanki1:46

6 killed 2 injured in catastrophic truck-car collision on...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO