Sensex tanks 836 points; Nifty ends at 24,199

Sensex tanks 836 points; Nifty ends at 24,199

Source: PTI
November 07, 2024 16:30 IST
Benchmark Sensex and Nifty tumbled more than 1 per cent on Thursday after a two-day rally as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Broker

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

The BSE Sensex tanked 836.34 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 79,541.79. During the day, it slumped 958.79 points or 1.19 per cent to 79,419.34.

The NSE Nifty dropped 284.70 points or 1.16 per cent to finish at 24,199.35.

 

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank were the major losers.

State Bank of India emerged as the only gainer from the pack.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,445.59 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher while Tokyo ended lower.

Republican leader Donald Trump won the US presidential election for a second term, handing a shock defeat to his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, in one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history, by rising from the political wilderness four years after his eviction from the White House and subsequent failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election outcome.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.33 per cent to $74.67 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Market May Slide To 72,000 Levels
'No Rush To Say Economy Is Slowing Down'
Trump's Tariff Tussle With India
SRK gets death threat, caller seeks Rs 50 lakh
UCL: 'Free Palestine' banner irks French minister
J-K Speaker dares BJP to bring no-confidence motion
SC refuses to transfer RG Kar case outside Bengal
'Markets To Undergo Time Correction'
'Euphoria In SMID Stocks Couldn't...'
