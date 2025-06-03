HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex tanks 636 points; slips below 81K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
June 03, 2025 19:03 IST

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday, weighed down by a widespread selloff amid renewed foreign fund outflows and growing geopolitical uncertainties.

Brokers

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 636.24 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at 80,737.51.

During the day, it dropped 798.66 points or 0.98 per cent to 80,575.09.

 

The NSE Nifty plunged 174.10 points or 0.70 per cent to 24,542.50.

From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports declined 2.42 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Eternal, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the only gainer in the pack.

Adani Group's 10 listed companies ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,589.47 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"The ongoing foreign fund outflows, coupled with weak global cues such as geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over trade deals, are adding pressure to the markets," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended lower. South Korean markets were closed.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.28 per cent to $64.81 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
