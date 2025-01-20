HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex spurts 454 points; Nifty closes above 23,300

Sensex spurts 454 points; Nifty closes above 23,300

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 20, 2025 17:11 IST

x

Benchmark Sensex spurted by 454 points and Nifty closed above 23,300 on Monday following gains in banking stocks, mainly Kotak Mahindra Bank, and firm global trends.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 454.11 points or 0.59 per cent to settle at 77,073.44.

Intra-day, it surged 699.61 points or 0.91 per cent to 77,318.94.

The NSE Nifty climbed 141.55 points or 0.61 per cent to 23,344.75 with 29 of its constituents ending higher.

 

Among Sensex shares, Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped over 9 per cent after the firm posted a 10 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,701 crore, aided by the performance of capital markets-linked arms.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, State Bank of India, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints were the other gainers.

However, Zomato, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Seoul ended lower.

Markets in Europe were trading higher. US markets ended in the green on Friday.

"A strong positive sentiment from Asian markets bolstered domestic markets, starting the week on a healthy note.

"Further, a robust initial set of earnings from the banking and financial sectors triggered a broad-based rally, driven by the likelihood of improved earnings in the near future.

"However, uncertainties surrounding Trump's policies continue to linger, with investors eagerly waiting for more clarity," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.36 per cent to $80.50 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,318.06 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rents Hit Two Decade High!!
Rents Hit Two Decade High!!
Budget 2025: What Nirmalaji Needs To Fix
Budget 2025: What Nirmalaji Needs To Fix
Govt May Save Over Rs 70K Cr In FY25
Govt May Save Over Rs 70K Cr In FY25
If Trump Cracks Down On H-1B Visas...
If Trump Cracks Down On H-1B Visas...
Startups@9: 500 To 159,000...
Startups@9: 500 To 159,000...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From White House To Paris, Nita Ambani's Fab Saris

webstory image 2

Lipstick Ladies: Hot Lips From Uorfi, Wamiqa, Janhvi

webstory image 3

25 Years Ago in Bollywood

VIDEOS

Watch: Moment when 3 Israeli hostages reunited with families after 472 days2:19

Watch: Moment when 3 Israeli hostages reunited with...

Aamir Khan, Junaid, Khushi Kapoor spotted promoting 'Loveyapa'1:19

Aamir Khan, Junaid, Khushi Kapoor spotted promoting...

Watch: Moment Hamas released 3 Israeli hostages3:10

Watch: Moment Hamas released 3 Israeli hostages

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD