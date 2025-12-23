HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex slips 43 pts; IT shares fall on profit-taking

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
December 23, 2025 20:55 IST

Benchmark stock index BSE Sensex slipped by 43 points in a volatile trade on Tuesday following profit-taking in IT and pharma shares and mixed global cues.

Broker

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Snapping the two-day gaining streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 42.64 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 85,524.84.

During the day, it hit a high of 85,704.93 and a low of 85,342.99.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed marginally up by 4.75 points or 0.02 per cent to 26,177.15.

Among Sensex firms, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Axis Bank and Maruti were the major laggards.

 

However, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled in positive territory, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 457.34 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, remained buyers as they bought equities worth Rs 4,058.22 crore.

"Equity markets ended the session on a flat note, weighed down by broad-based profit-booking at higher levels in the absence of fresh positive triggers," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, went up by 0.10 per cent to $62.13 per barrel.

"The domestic market traded in a narrow range and ended flat amid mixed global cues. Selling pressure persisted across most sectors, though financials and FMCG offered marginal support.

"Going forward, investors are positioning for the next earnings season and monitoring evolving Fed policy expectations, as rate cut probabilities are slowly inching up for the January meeting," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
