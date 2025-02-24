HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex sinks below 75K on weak US markets, FII outflows

Sensex sinks below 75K on weak US markets, FII outflows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Last updated on: February 24, 2025 17:24 IST

Falling for the fifth day in a row on Monday, equity benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled over 1 per cent to drop below the crucial 75,000 level, tracking a US market trend and unabated foreign fund outflows amid concerns over US tariffs.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 856.65 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at 74,454.41.

During the day, it plummeted 923.62 points or 1.22 per cent to 74,387.44.

The NSE Nifty dropped 242.55 points or 1.06 per cent to 22,553.35.

 

In the last five trading sessions, the BSE barometer lost 1,542.45 points or 2 per cent, and the Nifty tanked 406.15 points or 1.76 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Zomato, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the biggest laggards.

In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Nestle and ITC  were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,449.15 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 23,710 crore from equity markets so far this month, pushing total outflows past Rs 1 lakh crore in 2025 amid rising global trade tensions.

"The D-Street indices experienced a sharp drop to an eight-month low as market sentiment remained subdued.

"The decline was primarily driven by significant losses in heavyweight stocks, especially within the IT sector.

"This weakness followed reports of declining consumer confidence in the US, casting a shadow over the country's growth outlook.

"The broader market felt the impact, pulling down both small and midcap indices," Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower. Equity markets were closed in Tokyo for a holiday.

"Global headwinds continue to weigh on the domestic market, with persistent volatility causing uncertainty among retail investors, who generally have a lower risk appetite.

"Weak US consumer sentiment and tariff concerns may further pressure export-oriented sectors such as IT," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

The BSE smallcap gauge declined 1.31 per cent, and the midcap index dipped 0.78 per cent.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.04 per cent to $74.46 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
