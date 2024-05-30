News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex plunges 617 points on profit booking

Sensex plunges 617 points on profit booking

Source: PTI
May 30, 2024 16:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined nearly 1 per cent on Thursday, continuing their falling streak for the fifth day running due to profit booking amid monthly expiry in the derivatives segment.

Broker

Photograph: Arko Dutta/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by 617.30 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 73,885.60.

The barometer hit the day's low of 73,668.73 due to selling in blue-chips.

The NSE Nifty dropped by 216.05 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 22,488.65.

 

Benchmark indices closed at lifetime high levels on May 23 which triggered profit-taking amid growing nervousness among investors ahead of the results of the Lok Sabha polls on June 4.

Since then, Nifty and Sensex have declined around 2 per cent in the five straight sessions.

"The benchmark index is taking cues from the US market as treasury yields continue to climb following the stickiness of global inflation, delaying the central bank's interest rates cut policy," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Tata Motors and JSW Steel were the biggest laggards.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers.

"Meanwhile, the broader market continued the weak trend, led by profit booking, due to feeble closing of monthly expiry owing to lack of interest to hold short-term positions, as exit poll is slated in the weekend," Nair said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai settled lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,841.84 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The last phase of polling is scheduled for June 1.

The results of the ongoing general elections will be declared on June 4.

Global oil benchmark Brent Crude fell 0.41 per cent to $83.19 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Market Is Pricing In BJP Majority'
'Market Is Pricing In BJP Majority'
'Market Assumes Modi's Easy Re-Election'
'Market Assumes Modi's Easy Re-Election'
Foreign Investors Wary Of Indian Markets?
Foreign Investors Wary Of Indian Markets?
Varanasi, Detroit, Venice to host Toyota's initiative
Varanasi, Detroit, Venice to host Toyota's initiative
Nitish not campaigning: Tejashwi hints at U-turn
Nitish not campaigning: Tejashwi hints at U-turn
Karnataka home minister: If Prajwal doesn't return...
Karnataka home minister: If Prajwal doesn't return...
T20 WC: Aussies aim for historic treble
T20 WC: Aussies aim for historic treble

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Sebi Tightens Grip Against Fraudulent...

Sebi Tightens Grip Against Fraudulent...

'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'

'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances