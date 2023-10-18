News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex plunges 551 points on sluggish global trends

Sensex plunges 551 points on sluggish global trends

Source: PTI
October 18, 2023 16:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday due to a sharp jump in global crude oil prices and sluggish global market trends.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Selling pressure in banking, financial services and energy stocks also pulled the benchmarks lower, traders said.

After a day's breather, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 551.07 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 65,877.02.

 

During the day, it fell 585.99 points or 0.88 per cent to 65,842.10.

The Nifty declined 140.40 points or 0.71 per cent to 19,671.10.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance fell by nearly 3 per cent, the most among the 30 frontline companies. Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, NTPC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the other major laggards.

In contrast, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in negative territory while Seoul and Tokyo settled in the green.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 3.36 per cent to $92.92 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 263.68 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Adani has deep pockets...'
'Adani has deep pockets...'
2024 Interim Budget: Mistakes Nirmalaji Can Avoid
2024 Interim Budget: Mistakes Nirmalaji Can Avoid
'Sensex/NIFTY stocks may not fall badly'
'Sensex/NIFTY stocks may not fall badly'
'England lacking confidence, must get on front foot'
'England lacking confidence, must get on front foot'
Rohit Sharma soars to 6th in ICC ODI Rankings
Rohit Sharma soars to 6th in ICC ODI Rankings
Kohli vs Shakib: Mutual admiration fuels World Cup tie
Kohli vs Shakib: Mutual admiration fuels World Cup tie
Azam Khan, wife get 7-yr jail in fake certificate case
Azam Khan, wife get 7-yr jail in fake certificate case

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Hopes of sealing India-UK FTA in Oct may be fading

Hopes of sealing India-UK FTA in Oct may be fading

Israel-Hamas Conflict: India's IT Companies On Edge

Israel-Hamas Conflict: India's IT Companies On Edge

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances