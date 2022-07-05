News
Sensex pares gains to settle over 100 points lower

Sensex pares gains to settle over 100 points lower

Source: PTI
July 05, 2022 16:34 IST
Benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday gave up intra-day gains to close lower by a little over 100 points on emergence of fag-end selling in FMCG, banking and IT stocks and weak opening in European stock markets.

Broker

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

The 30-share BSE index declined 100.42 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 53,134.35.

During the day, it jumped 631.16 points or 1.18 per cent to 53,865.93.

 

The NSE Nifty also gave up intra-day gains and dipped 24.50 points or 0.15 per cent to 15,810.85.

ITC, Wipro, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were among the major laggards in the Sensex pack.

Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were among the major gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Shanghai settled marginally lower.

"Nifty gave up morning gains and ended in the negative zone. Following early weakness in European markets, it fell and closed lower," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

In the previous session, the BSE index had gained 326.84 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 53,234.77 on Monday.

The Nifty went higher by 83.30 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 15,835.35.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.88 per cent to $112.5 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,149.56 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
