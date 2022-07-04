News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » India Exits $3 Trillion M-Cap Club

India Exits $3 Trillion M-Cap Club

By Samie Modak and Sameer Mulgaonkar
July 04, 2022 09:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

From the peak of $3.67 trillion in January, India's market cap has eroded by $676 billion amid rising bond yields and a record-breaking sell-off by overseas investors.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The Indian market is no longer part of the coveted $3 trillion market capitalisation club.

The latest rout in the market has seen its value slip to $2.99 trillion, the lowest in nearly 13 months.

From the peak of $3.67 trillion in January, India's market cap has eroded by $676 billion amid rising bond yields and a record-breaking sell-off by overseas investors.

 

India is not the only country to move out of the $3 trillion m-cap club, however.

The market cap of the UK, Canada, and France too have dropped below this milestone.

Germany's market cap is on the verge of slipping below $2 trillion with the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine battering European stocks and disrupting supply chains.

Earlier this year, India had entered the top five in the m-cap league.

At present, India is ranked sixth, behind Saudi Arabia, which has benefited from rising oil prices this year.

India first crossed the $3 trillion market-cap mark on May 31, 2021, and stayed there for over a year.

However, that changed after runaway inflation led the US Federal Reserve and other global central banks to aggressively tighten monetary policy.

This has triggered fears of a recession, prompting investors to flee risky assets.

The world m-cap has declined nearly 20 per cent on a year-to-date basis to $98.5 trillion.

At its peak, the world's m-cap had climbed to $122.5 trillion.

Among the top 15 world markets, the biggest m-cap erosion in percentage terms was of Sweden (34.6 per cent), followed by Germany (25.5 per cent), France (24.6 per cent), and the US (23.4 per cent).

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is the only market to have seen an increase in its market value this year, rising 15 per cent.

The policy response to soaring inflation has led to repricing of assets this year.

Experts say the way the inflation trajectory pans out will determine how the global markets behave during the second half of the year.

"The policy responses hurt the market -- but that's an offshoot of inflation, rather than an independent cause. Inflation trajectory - domestically as also globally - is what will shape the economy, and therefore the market, over the next couple of quarters," says Aditya Narain, MD and head of research, institutional equities, Edelweiss Securities.

From their peak, India's benchmark indices have declined about 18 per cent.

This has helped somewhat normalise valuations.

However, given the global backdrop, this in itself won't be enough to lift the domestic markets, say experts.

'Recent de-rating has pushed the Nifty 12-month forward price-to-earnings multiple down to its five-year average. However, India remains expensive relative to emerging markets. Therefore, while we believe the likelihood of FPI selling is low, we are not confident of a quick reversal in FPI flows, UBS said in a note.

'We are underweight on India relative to EM,' UBS added, 'and our Nifty year-end target is 16,000.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Samie Modak and Sameer Mulgaonkar
Source: source
 
Print this article
FPIs withdraw Rs 50,203 cr from equity market in June
FPIs withdraw Rs 50,203 cr from equity market in June
'A very long time since India had such high inflation'
'A very long time since India had such high inflation'
'Markets will be in consolidation mode'
'Markets will be in consolidation mode'
Shinde govt may fall in 6 months: Sharad Pawar
Shinde govt may fall in 6 months: Sharad Pawar
I've been sleeping with my best friend'
I've been sleeping with my best friend'
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
Ahead of floor test, big setback for Uddhav's Sena
Ahead of floor test, big setback for Uddhav's Sena

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

When will India become $5 trn economy? Not before FY29

When will India become $5 trn economy? Not before FY29

Top 3 cos lose Rs 73,630 cr in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

Top 3 cos lose Rs 73,630 cr in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances