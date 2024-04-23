News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex pares early gains, ends up 90 points

Sensex pares early gains, ends up 90 points

Source: PTI
April 23, 2024 16:19 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third session in a row on Tuesday, following gains in telecom, tech and consumer durable shares amid a firm trend in the global markets.

BSE

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

After rallying over 400 points, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 89.83 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 73,738.45.

During the session, it jumped 411.27 points or 0.55 per cent to 74,059.89.

Trimming most of its early gains, the NSE Nifty ended 31.60 points or 0.14 per cent up at 22,368.

 

During the day, it climbed 111.15 points or 0.49 per cent to 22,447.55.

Heavy selling pressure in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, mainly due to profit booking, dragged market indices lower. Reliance lost over one per cent to end at Rs 2,918.50 per scrip.

From the Sensex basket, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Maruti, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, NTPC, Asian Paints and State Bank of India were the major gainers.

Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Seoul and Shanghai ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.41 per cent to $87.36 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,915.23 crore on Monday after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI
 
