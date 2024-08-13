News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1%; HDFC Bank drags

Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1%; HDFC Bank drags

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 13, 2024 17:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled nearly 700 points to sink below the 79,000 level on Tuesday, extending its losses for the second straight day due to selling pressure in HDFC Bank, SBI and ITC amid fresh foreign capital outflows.

Broking stocks

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 692.89 points or 0.87 per cent to settle at 78,956.03.

During the day, it tanked 759.54 points or 0.95 per cent to 78,889.38.

The NSE Nifty slumped 208 points or 0.85 per cent to 24,139.

 

From the 30 Sensex firms, HDFC Bank declined over 3 per cent.

Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Power Grid and JSW Steel were the other laggards.

In contrast, Titan, HCL Tech, Nestle, Sun Pharma, Reliance and Mahindra & Mahindra were the gainers.

"The MSCI rebalancing is unfolding as anticipated, leading to mixed reactions among stocks -- some are seeing gains, while others are experiencing profit-booking.

"A key focus is HDFC Bank, which will see an increased weight, though with a lower adjustment factor.

"Consequently, the inflows will occur in two tranches, amounting to over $1.8 billion.

"HDFC Bank is currently under pressure after outperforming the market in the days leading up to the MSCI rebalancing, driven by expectations despite its weak earnings.

"The stock is now facing profit-booking as investors react to the phased inflows," said Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) again turned sellers on Monday as they offloaded equities worth Rs 4,680.51 crore after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

"The weightage of HDFC Bank, the biggest private lender in India, would rise in its MSCI Global Standard Index over the course of two tranches.

"Although the street had expected the same thing to happen all at once," Arvinder Singh Nanda of Master Capital Services Ltd said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.35 per cent to $82.01 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
New Tax Regime Could Pinch Small Savings
New Tax Regime Could Pinch Small Savings
MFs Boom Despite Market Volatility
MFs Boom Despite Market Volatility
'India Is A Stock Picker's Delight'
'India Is A Stock Picker's Delight'
'Not Funded' By Anyone: Ashwini Ponnappa
'Not Funded' By Anyone: Ashwini Ponnappa
HC transfers Kolkata 'rape' and murder case to CBI
HC transfers Kolkata 'rape' and murder case to CBI
Dera chief granted 21-day furlough
Dera chief granted 21-day furlough
Amrit Udyan Gears Up To Welcome Visitors
Amrit Udyan Gears Up To Welcome Visitors

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Watch Out For These Car Launches!

Watch Out For These Car Launches!

'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'

'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances