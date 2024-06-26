News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty settle at new all-time highs

Sensex, Nifty settle at new all-time highs

Source: PTI
June 26, 2024 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended at their fresh all-time high levels on Wednesday in tandem with a rally in Asian peers and buying in Reliance Industries.

Brokers

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 620.73 points or 0.80 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 78,674.25.

 

During the day, it rallied 705.88 points or 0.90 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of 78,759.40.

The Nifty went up by 147.50 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at a record closing peak of 23,868.80.

Intra-day, it surged 168.6 points or 0.71 per cent to hit the fresh lifetime high of 23,889.90.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled with gains.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.80 per cent to $85.69 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,175.91 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Promoters Are Cutting Stake In Firms
Why Promoters Are Cutting Stake In Firms
'Private Sector Must Create Jobs'
'Private Sector Must Create Jobs'
Unemployment: Disease Lies In Education
Unemployment: Disease Lies In Education
Zero FIR: New criminal laws ready for rollout
Zero FIR: New criminal laws ready for rollout
SA coach Walter: 'We haven't played our best yet'
SA coach Walter: 'We haven't played our best yet'
Putin's North Korea Gamble
Putin's North Korea Gamble
CBI arrests Kejriwal in court, seeks 5-day custody
CBI arrests Kejriwal in court, seeks 5-day custody

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'I Hope We Don't Get A Bubble Too Soon'

'I Hope We Don't Get A Bubble Too Soon'

Over 85% Billionaires Are Upper Castes

Over 85% Billionaires Are Upper Castes

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances