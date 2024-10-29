News
Sensex, Nifty rise on buying in bank stocks, positive global cues

Source: PTI
October 29, 2024 16:20 IST
Rising for the second straight session, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday, helped by fag-end buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The BSE Sensex climbed 363.99 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 80,369.03.

Intra-day, it fell by 583.69 points to 79,421.35.

 

The NSE Nifty rose 127.70 points or 0.52 per cent to 24,466.85.

Unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also helped in the rebound, traders said.

From the 30 Sensex pack, State Bank of India jumped 5 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro.

In contrast, Maruti, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,228.08 crore on Monday, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 1,400.85 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the green while Shanghai ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.66 per cent higher at $71.89 a barrel.

Source: PTI
 
