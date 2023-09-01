News
Sensex, Nifty rally around 1% on strong macro data

Sensex, Nifty rally around 1% on strong macro data

Source: PTI
September 01, 2023 16:58 IST
two months, while Nifty closed above the 19,400 level on value-buying in power, metal and oil stocks following strong domestic macro data and global cues.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The BSE barometer closed higher by 555.75 points or 0.86 per cent at 65,387.16 with 26 of its constituents ending in the green.

The index opened higher and later touched a high of 19,435.30 in day trading. It touched a low of 64,818.37.

The broader Nifty spurted by 181.50 points or 0.94 per cent to close at 19,435.30. As many as 44 Nifty stocks advanced while six declined.

 

NTPC was the lead gainer among Sensex stocks, rising by 4.84 per cent.

JSW Steel (3.37 per cent), Tata Steel (3.33 per cent), Maruti (3.24 per cent), Power Grid (3.07 per cent), IndusInd Bank (2.95 per cent), Bajaj Finance (2.12 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (2.22 per cent) were among major gainers.

On the other hand, Ultratech Cement, Sun Pharma, Nestle and L&T were the losers.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Domestic markets made significant gains, buoyed by favourable global cues, a higher-than-expected domestic manufacturing PMI, and positive GDP growth data."

This robust economic outlook propelled key manufacturing sectors to lead the rally, while strong sales figures generated increased interest in auto stocks, Nair added.

Official data released on Thursday showed that the Indian economy grew 7.8 per cent in the June quarter, mainly on the back of double-digit expansion in the services sector, and retained its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

In Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.5 per cent, France's CAC 40 edged up nearly 0.1 per cent while Germany's DAX was little changed.

Gains in US futures supported the positive sentiment.

Dow futures was up 0.3 per cent and S&P 500 futures rose 0.2 per cent.

Among Asian markets, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 per cent, South Korea's Kospi added 0.3 per cent and the Shanghai Composite added 0.4 per cent.

Global oil price benchmark Brend Crude futures surged 1.26 per cent to $87.92 per barrel.

On Thursday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of domestic equities as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,973.10 crore, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Investing Gems From A Stock Market Guru
'El Nino impact an immediate concern to markets'
'If BJP Is Not Re-Elected, Foreign Investors May Sell'
Aditya L1: Study of solar quakes must, says scientist
How Spain's football scene faces a #MeToo reckoning
EC's proposals include President's rule if govt falls
Sisters gang-raped, BJP leader's son among 10 arrested

