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Home  » Business » Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Crosses 23,700 Amid Positive Market Sentiment

Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Crosses 23,700 Amid Positive Market Sentiment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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May 19, 2026 11:10 IST

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Indian stock markets surged in early trade following US President Donald Trump's decision to halt military strikes on Iran and engage in discussions for a potential deal, easing geopolitical tensions and boosting investor confidence.

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Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, saw significant gains in early trade following US President Donald Trump's announcement.
  • Trump stated he halted planned military action against Iran at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, indicating serious discussions are underway for a potential deal.
  • Buying interest in frontline IT stocks and Adani group firms, alongside renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, contributed to the positive market trend.
  • Brent crude oil prices dropped by 2 per cent, reflecting a decrease in geopolitical risk premium.
  • Despite the immediate positive reaction, experts caution that the broader geopolitical backdrop remains fluid, urging continued investor vigilance.
 

Stock market benchmark indices rallied in early trade on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said he has halted fresh strikes on Iran at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, asserting that serious discussions were underway with Tehran that could lead to an acceptable deal.

Buying in frontline IT stocks, Adani group firms and foreign fund inflows also added to the positive trend in equities.

Trump's Announcement and Geopolitical Impact

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Monday late afternoon.

"I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday)," Trump said.

"We were getting ready to do a very major attack tomorrow.

"I've put it off for a little while, hopefully, maybe forever, but possibly for a little while, because we've had very big discussions with Iran and we'll see what they amount to," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Top Gainers and Losers in Today’s Trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 366.71 points to 75,706.88 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 107.45 points to 23,760.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Trent and InterGlobe Aviation were among the major winners.

UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan and Eternal were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2 per cent lower at USD 109.9 per barrel.

FII Inflows and Adani Group Stocks Lead Gains

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,813.69 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"FIIs turning buyers, though not a trend yet, is an indication that valuations are becoming attractive in India.

"Also, the concerns of bubble valuations in AI stocks are increasing.

"If the FII buying becomes a trend, largecaps in financials, particularly in leading banks will be the segment to move up since their valuations are attractive and the segment has growth potential," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Adani group stocks were trading higher after the US Department of Justice permanently dropped all criminal charges against Indian tycoon Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar, bringing high-profile securities and wire fraud case in New York to a complete close after prosecutors concluded they could not sustain the allegations.

Global Cues Supporting Indian Markets

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher.

US markets ended on a mixed note on Monday.

Recent remarks from Donald Trump stating that the US is delaying any potential military action against Iran at the request of Gulf leaders have offered some near-term hope of de-escalation, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

"Even so, the broader geopolitical backdrop remains highly fluid, with investors continuing to remain cautious amid the risk of renewed escalation," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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