Sensex, Nifty fall over 1% amid weak global trends

Sensex, Nifty fall over 1% amid weak global trends

Source: PTI
September 01, 2022 17:15 IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty took a beating on Thursday and dropped over 1 per cent each, weighed by selling in index major Reliance Industries, IT and banking stocks amid weak global trends.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The BSE Sensex fell 770.48 points or 1.29 per cent to settle at 58,766.59.

During the day, it tanked 1,014.5 points or 1.70 per cent to 58,522.57.

 

Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 216.50 points or 1.22 per cent to close at 17,542.80.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.

In contrast, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Titan, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai ended lower.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 2 per cent to $93.73 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 4,165.86 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

Markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Rupee outperforms EM peers as USD surges to 20-yr high
Moody's cuts India's GDP forecast to 7.7% for 2022
'Markets may remain sideways'
Ganesh Special Recipe: Talniche Modaks
PIX: Tiger, Zendaya Support Serena
SC seeks states' reports on attacks on Christians
SEE: Bappa Is In Mumbai!
