Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Source: PTI
September 27, 2022 16:29 IST
Equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty ended marginally down on Tuesday tracking losses in metal, banking and financial stocks.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Investors also remained concerned over persistent foreign fund outflows, traders said.

Falling for the fifth consecutive session, the 30-share BSE index ended 37.70 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 57,107.52.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty shed 8.90 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 17,007.40.

 

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.25 per cent, followed by Titan, SBI, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech and Nestle India are among the gainers.

Of the Sensex constituents, 18 stocks closed lower while 12 were in the green.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul closed in positive territory.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.78 per cent to $85.56 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, offloading shares worth Rs 5,101.30 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
