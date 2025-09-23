HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty end in red in volatile trade

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read
September 23, 2025 17:29 IST

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower for the third consecutive day on Tuesday in a volatile trade, dragged by selling in IT and blue-chip private banking shares and foreign fund outflows amid concerns over the steep hike in US H-1B visa fees.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

After oscillating between gains and losses during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed lower by 57.87 points or 0.07 per cent at 82,102.10.

During the day, it hit a high of 82,370.38 and a low of 81,776.53, fluctuating by 593.85 points.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 32.85 points or 0.13 per cent to 25,169.50.

Buying in auto and select public sector banks cushioned the losses, analysts said.

Among Sensex firms, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Eternal and ITC were the major laggards. Selling in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also dragged the key indices.

However, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Maruti and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

"The domestic equity market traded rangebound and ended flat, indicating continuation of the consolidation. Broader sentiment stayed cautious, with small- and mid-cap stocks lagging the benchmarks," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Sector-wise, autos, metals, and financials gained on signs of robust festive demand post-GST cuts, while FMCG and realty stocks came under pressure from profit booking, Nair added.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,910.09 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled lower while South Korea's Kospi ended in positive territory. Equity markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.45 per cent to $66.87 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
'Efficiency of E20 is more or less on a par with petrol'
10 Top Oil-Consuming Countries In 2024
Nirmalaji, Streamline GST Assessment Machinery!
Return Rs 1 Lakh Crore, FM Tells Banks!
Luxury Cars, Bikes Rev Up For Festival Season

