Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; SBI among biggest gainers

Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; SBI among biggest gainers

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 15, 2024 16:58 IST
Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed at new record high levels on Monday helped by fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in State Bank of India.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 145.52 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new record high of 80,664.86.

 

During the day, it advanced 343.2 points or 0.42 per cent to hit a high of 80,862.54.

The NSE Nifty rallied 84.55 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70.

During the day, it surged 132.9 points or 0.54 per cent to hit a new record peak of 24,635.05.

Among Sensex shares, State Bank of India, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Maruti and ITC were the biggest winners.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai settled higher while Hong Kong ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,021.60 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18 per cent to $85.15 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
