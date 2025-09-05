HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty close almost flat in volatile trade

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 05, 2025 17:16 IST

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed unchanged after a volatile session on Friday as gains in oil & gas and auto shares were offset by losses in IT and FMCG shares.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

After a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed lower by 7.25 points or 0.01 per cent at 80,710.76 with 14 of its components ending with gains and 16 with losses.

In a see-saw trade, the barometer opened higher but slipped into the red in late morning deals.

 

It hit a low of 80,321.19 in the afternoon session before paring losses in the pre-close session.

The index gyrated 715.37 points between the day's high and low.

The 50-share NSE Nifty eked out gains of 6.70 points or 0.03 per cent to close at 24,741.

Among Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 2.34 per cent, followed by Maruti which climbed 1.70 per cent.

Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Eternal also were also among the gainers.

However, ITC, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the laggards.

"Indian equities ended flat today, but sentiment stayed mildly positive as key indices rebounded from intra-day lows on buying at support levels.

"The auto sector continued to extend gains on expectations of a demand revival.

"Global cues also lent support, with US and Asian markets trading higher ahead of the US jobs report, a key trigger for Fed rate cut expectations," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 106.34 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) bought stocks worth Rs 2,233.09 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.07 per cent to $66.93 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
GST 2.0: India's Answer To Trump's Tariffs
Alto, Wagon R Prices May Drop By 40,000 To 67,000
'Markets Remain Far From 2024 Euphoria'
What You Must Know About New Income Tax Act
'US Is An Important Market For Us'
