Home  » Business » Sensex jumps over 513 points on buying in IT stocks

Sensex jumps over 513 points on buying in IT stocks

Source: PTI
November 19, 2025 16:44 IST

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply on Wednesday, driven by a rally in IT stocks and sustained buying from domestic institutional investors amid growing hopes for an India-US trade deal.

BSE

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 513.45 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 85,186.47.

During the day, the benchmark surged 563.75 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 85,236.77.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 142.60 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 26,052.65.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma and Titan were among the biggest gainers.

In contrast, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Maruti, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said "you will hear good news" on the proposed trade pact between India and the US once the deal is fair, equitable and balanced.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower. In contrast, Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended in the green.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 728.82 crore on Tuesday.

However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 6,156.83 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.39 per cent to $64.64 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
