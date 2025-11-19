HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cyberattacks on India Inc Rising

Cyberattacks on India Inc Rising

By Shivani Shinde
November 19, 2025
November 19, 2025 09:03 IST

From January to June 2025, Kaspersky enterprise solutions blocked more than 200,000 spyware attacks on Indian organisations.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Terje Sollie/Pexels.com
 

India's cyber threat landscape will face unprecedented complexity in 2026 due to the convergence of technological advancement, geopolitical tension, and sophisticated criminal enterprises, according to a new report by Kaspersky.

The global cybersecurity company said the rise in targeted spyware attacks on corporate India is a 'wake-up call' for companies.

From January to June 2025, Kaspersky enterprise solutions blocked more than 200,000 spyware attacks on Indian organisations.

That is a 273 per cent surge compared to the same period last year.

In crosshair

  • 218,479 spyware attacks in India in H1 2025, compared to 58,578 in H1 2024
  • 273% rise attributed to cyber attackers seeking corporate India's 'data goldmine'
  • 200,000+ spyware attacks on Indian organisations blocked in H1 2025
  • Such attacks secretly install software on a user's device to monitor activity and collect data

Ransomware threat

  • 0.32% of Indian organisations were affected by ransomware in first half of 2024
  • 0.28% affected in H1 2025 but moderation comes amid rise of AI-powered ransomware
  • 734,526 'exploits' blocked by Kaspersky from H1 2025, or around 4,000 daily

Data hunters

  • 111,281 cases of password theft reported in H1 2025, compared to 94,571 in first half of 2024
  • 18% rise in such thefts comes amid corporate India becoming treasure trove of data on finance
  • 2.3 mn incidents of web threat in H1 2025, compared to 2.02 mn in H1 2024
  • 14% increase in such threats that originate through the internet and world wide web protocols

Predictions for 2026

  • Popularity of GenAI tools will make cybercrimes easier
  • Cyberattacks will increase on Cloud infrastructure and services
  • Geopolitical tensions expected to spill into cyberspace
  • Cryptocurrency will be increasingly used for cybercrimes
  • Companies' supply chains and third parties will be targeted

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Shivani Shinde
Source: source
