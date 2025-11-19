Cyberattacks on India Inc Rising

From January to June 2025, Kaspersky enterprise solutions blocked more than 200,000 spyware attacks on Indian organisations.
India's cyber threat landscape will face unprecedented complexity in 2026 due to the convergence of technological advancement, geopolitical tension, and sophisticated criminal enterprises, according to a new report by Kaspersky.
The global cybersecurity company said the rise in targeted spyware attacks on corporate India is a 'wake-up call' for companies.
That is a 273 per cent surge compared to the same period last year.
In crosshair
- 218,479 spyware attacks in India in H1 2025, compared to 58,578 in H1 2024
- 273% rise attributed to cyber attackers seeking corporate India's 'data goldmine'
- 200,000+ spyware attacks on Indian organisations blocked in H1 2025
- Such attacks secretly install software on a user's device to monitor activity and collect data
Ransomware threat
- 0.32% of Indian organisations were affected by ransomware in first half of 2024
- 0.28% affected in H1 2025 but moderation comes amid rise of AI-powered ransomware
- 734,526 'exploits' blocked by Kaspersky from H1 2025, or around 4,000 daily
Data hunters
- 111,281 cases of password theft reported in H1 2025, compared to 94,571 in first half of 2024
- 18% rise in such thefts comes amid corporate India becoming treasure trove of data on finance
- 2.3 mn incidents of web threat in H1 2025, compared to 2.02 mn in H1 2024
- 14% increase in such threats that originate through the internet and world wide web protocols
Predictions for 2026
- Popularity of GenAI tools will make cybercrimes easier
- Cyberattacks will increase on Cloud infrastructure and services
- Geopolitical tensions expected to spill into cyberspace
- Cryptocurrency will be increasingly used for cybercrimes
- Companies' supply chains and third parties will be targeted
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff