HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex jumps 487 points on optimism over India-EU FTA

Sensex jumps 487 points on optimism over India-EU FTA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 28, 2026 17:26 IST

x

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Wednesday, extending their previous day's rally, on optimism over the India-EU landmark free trade agreement.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 487.20 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 82,344.68.

During the day, it soared 646.49 points or 0.78 per cent to 82,503.97.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 167.35 points or 0.66 per cent to end at 25,342.75.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics surged nearly 9 per cent post its December quarter earnings.

Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were the other major gainers.

 

However, Asian Paints dropped over 4 per cent after the firm reported a decline of 4.83 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,073.92 crore for December quarter FY26 on a year-on-year basis on account of exceptional items as implementation of the new Labour Codes and impairment of loss in a subsidiary.

Maruti, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were among the other laggards.

India and the European Union on Tuesday sealed a landmark free trade agreement-- billed as the "mother of all deals" -- to create a market of two billion people with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top EU leadership unveiling a transformative five-year agenda to largely leverage trade and defence in protecting the rules-based world order.

The free trade agreement that will account for almost a quarter of the global GDP will reduce tariffs on 99 per cent of Indian exports to the EU and cut duties on over 97 per cent of the EU's exports to India, according to officials.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,068.49 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) outnumbered them by buying stocks worth Rs 8,999.71 crore, according to exchange data.

"Indian equity markets closed the session on a positive note, supported by improving global cues and renewed optimism on the external trade front following the successful conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.62 per cent to $67.25 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ONGC, Reliance sign pact for sharing offshore resources
ONGC, Reliance sign pact for sharing offshore resources
How India Is Rewriting Its FTA Playbook
How India Is Rewriting Its FTA Playbook
Budget 2026: What Mutual Fund Industry Wants...
Budget 2026: What Mutual Fund Industry Wants...
'Increased Industrialisation Will Lead To More Jobs'
'Increased Industrialisation Will Lead To More Jobs'
Budget 2026: Next 5 Reforms Needed To Boost Growth
Budget 2026: Next 5 Reforms Needed To Boost Growth

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Sharad Pawar, Wife Pratibha Pawar Leave for Baramati0:24

Sharad Pawar, Wife Pratibha Pawar Leave for Baramati

Ajit Pawar death: Anil Deshmukh breaks down in tears0:50

Ajit Pawar death: Anil Deshmukh breaks down in tears

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane crash horror4:18

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO