News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex jumps 474 points to settle at fresh all-time closing high of 67,572

Sensex jumps 474 points to settle at fresh all-time closing high of 67,572

Source: PTI
July 20, 2023 16:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record high levels on Thursday, driven by unabated foreign capital inflows and intense buying in banking and FMCG stocks.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 474.46 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at its fresh all-time closing high of 67,571.90.

The benchmark recovered all its early lost ground during the afternoon trade.

During the day, it rallied 521.73 points or 0.77 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 67,619.17.

 

The NSE Nifty climbed 146 points or 0.74 per cent to end at its record closing high of 19,979.15.

During the session, it soared 158.7 points or 0.80 per cent to reach its fresh a record high of 19,991.85.

ITC was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising nearly 3 per cent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and JSW Steel.

On the other hand, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro were the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity as they bought equities worth Rs 1,165.47 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.13 per cent to $79.56 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Investors should stay invested'
'Investors should stay invested'
In Modi's Amritkal, Worrying Decline Of Economy
In Modi's Amritkal, Worrying Decline Of Economy
'India is a equity market to invest in'
'India is a equity market to invest in'
Art 370 Constitution bench to hear Delhi services row
Art 370 Constitution bench to hear Delhi services row
Gold Coast offers to host 2026 Commonwealth Games
Gold Coast offers to host 2026 Commonwealth Games
Is BJP Running Scared of Opposition's INDIA?
Is BJP Running Scared of Opposition's INDIA?
HUL's Q1 profit rises 6.9% to Rs 2,556 crore
HUL's Q1 profit rises 6.9% to Rs 2,556 crore

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'HDFC merger template for faster growth'

'HDFC merger template for faster growth'

PSB Bull Run: Time For Govt To Reap Riches

PSB Bull Run: Time For Govt To Reap Riches

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances