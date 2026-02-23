Sensex gains 480 points as investors cheer US SC tariff verdict

Indian stock markets surged as Sensex and Nifty closed higher, driven by positive sentiment following the US Supreme Court's decision on tariffs and gains in key sectors like PSU banks and auto.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Sensex and Nifty closed higher, fueled by gains in PSU bank, auto, and financial stocks.

The US Supreme Court's ruling against Trump's tariff policy boosted investor sentiment in the Indian stock market.

Adani Ports and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top gainers in the Sensex pack.

Investors are awaiting clarity on Trump's revised trade strategy and potential renegotiations.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Monday, tracking gains in PSU bank, auto and financial stocks, as investors' sentiments improved after the US Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 479.95 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 83,294.66.

During the session, the benchmark jumped 671.44 points, or 0.81 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 83,486.15.

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 141.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 25,713.

In the intraday session, it appreciated 200.2 points, or 0.78 per cent, to hit a high of 25,771.45.

Gainers and losers

Adani Ports was the biggest gainer from the Sensex pack, rising 2.98 per cent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, PowerGrid, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers.

On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Trent, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Eternal, Tata Steel, and IndiGo ended in losses.

Market Analysis and Expert Insights

"The US Supreme Court's ruling against Trump's reciprocal tariff policy was welcomed by domestic markets. Investors are awaiting more clarity on Trump's revised strategy and the scope of renegotiations by other nations," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

A weaker US dollar and declining 10-year Treasury yields may add near-term caution in the global market, he added.

"Sectorally, the IT index faced pressure from unresolved concerns over AI-driven disruption.

"Nonetheless, investors favoured domestic themes, with banks, power, FMCG, and consumer discretionary stocks gaining traction on expectations of resilient demand and economic recovery," Nair said.

Global Market Overview

The broader Asian markets closed higher, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbing 2.53 per cent while South Korea's Kospi went up nearly 1 per cent.

Markets in Japan and mainland China remained closed due to holidays.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.38 per cent to $71.49 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 934.61 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors outpaced FIIs by purchasing stocks worth Rs 2,637.15 crore, according to the exchange data.