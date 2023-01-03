News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex gains 126 points in volatile trade

Sensex gains 126 points in volatile trade

Source: PTI
January 03, 2023 16:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmarks ended with gains on Tuesday amid a largely firm trend in global markets after facing bouts of volatility during the session.

BSE

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 126.41 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 61,294.20.

During the day, it hit a high of 61,343.96 and a low of 61,004.04.

 

The broader NSE Nifty gained 35.10 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 18,232.55.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Nestle and Bajaj Finance were among the major winners.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Steel were the main laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong logged gains, while Seoul ended lower.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.34 per cent to $86.20 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 212.57 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
