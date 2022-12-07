News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex falls 215 points in volatile trade

Sensex falls 215 points in volatile trade

Source: PTI
December 07, 2022 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark Sensex declined over 215 points on Wednesday, weighed by losses in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel, after the Reserve Bank raised the key interest rate by 35 basis points.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Subdued Asian markets and continued selling by foreign investors also weighed on sentiment, traders said.

Extending its losses for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 215.68 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 62,410.68.

 

Similarly, the broader Nifty fell 82.25 points or 0.44 per cent to 18,560.50.

NTPC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, HUL, L&T, Axis Bank and ITC were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.56 per cent to $78.11 per barrel.

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday expectedly raised the benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points (bps) -- the fifth increase since May -- saying it remains focussed on bringing down the inflation to a tolerable limit.

Terming the Indian economy a bright spot in the otherwise gloomy world, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered its estimate of GDP growth to 6.8 per cent in the fiscal ending March 31, 2023, from an earlier forecast of 7 per cent.

It, however, kept the inflation forecast unchanged at 6.7 per cent for the current fiscal and projected it to come below the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 635.35 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Inflation to fall below 6% by Mar 2023, says RBI
Inflation to fall below 6% by Mar 2023, says RBI
RBI lowers GDP growth projection to 6.8% for FY23
RBI lowers GDP growth projection to 6.8% for FY23
Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 80K by December '23
Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 80K by December '23
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 2nd ODI
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 2nd ODI
Luscious Looks From London
Luscious Looks From London
AAP wrests control of MCD, ends BJP's 15-year reign
AAP wrests control of MCD, ends BJP's 15-year reign
Change in 'Raj' or 'Riwaaj'? Himachal results tomorrow
Change in 'Raj' or 'Riwaaj'? Himachal results tomorrow

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Rupee remains least disruptive: RBI's Das

Rupee remains least disruptive: RBI's Das

India to remain fastest-growing major economy: RBI

India to remain fastest-growing major economy: RBI

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances