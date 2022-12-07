India to remain fastest-growing major economy: RBI

Following are the highlights of RBI's monetary policy statement:
- Hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent
- Cuts growth projection for this fiscal to 6.8 per cent from 7 per cent estimated in September
- Inflation to come down below 6 per cent in March quarter, to average 6.7 per cent this fiscal
- Economy resilient; India to remain fastest-growing major economy
- Biggest risks to outlook from protracted geopolitical tensions are global slowdown and tightening of global financial conditions
- Battle against inflation yet not over as risks remain, RBI to keep 'Arjuna's eye' (keen focus) on evolving inflation dynamics
- Must deal with the current global hurricane with confidence and endurance
- Rupee should be allowed to find its level and that is what we have been striving to ensure
- Rupee movement remained least disruptive as compared to peers amid strengthening US dollar
- Current account deficit imminently manageable; forex reserve comfortable at $551.2 bn
- Liquidity in the banking system remains in surplus
- Rabi sowing so far is 6.8 per cent higher than the normal sown area
- Non-food credit rose to Rs 10.6 lakh crore during April-November from Rs 1.9 lakh crore a year ago
- UPI to soon allow customers to block funds in his/heraccount for specific purposes.