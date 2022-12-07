India to remain fastest-growing major economy: RBI

Following are the highlights of RBI's monetary policy statement:

Hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent

Cuts growth projection for this fiscal to 6.8 per cent from 7 per cent estimated in September

Inflation to come down below 6 per cent in March quarter, to average 6.7 per cent this fiscal

Economy resilient; India to remain fastest-growing major economy

Biggest risks to outlook from protracted geopolitical tensions are global slowdown and tightening of global financial conditions

Battle against inflation yet not over as risks remain, RBI to keep 'Arjuna's eye' (keen focus) on evolving inflation dynamics

Must deal with the current global hurricane with confidence and endurance

Rupee should be allowed to find its level and that is what we have been striving to ensure

Rupee movement remained least disruptive as compared to peers amid strengthening US dollar

Current account deficit imminently manageable; forex reserve comfortable at $551.2 bn

Liquidity in the banking system remains in surplus

Rabi sowing so far is 6.8 per cent higher than the normal sown area

Non-food credit rose to Rs 10.6 lakh crore during April-November from Rs 1.9 lakh crore a year ago