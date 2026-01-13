HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex ends lower on foreign fund outflows, selling in blue-chips

Sensex ends lower on foreign fund outflows, selling in blue-chips

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2026 17:21 IST

x

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday after a day's breather, tracking unabated foreign fund outflows and selling in blue-chip stocks amid global tariff-related concerns.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Market sentiment was also sluggish due to a weak start to the earnings season, according to traders.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 250.48 points, or 0.30 per cent, to settle at 83,627.69.

During the day, it declined 615.38 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 83,262.79.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 57.95 points or 0.22 per cent to 25,732.30.

 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, ITC, Adani Ports and Bharat Electronics were among the biggest laggards.

In contrast, Eternal, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.

The country's largest IT services exporter TCS on Monday reported a 13.91 per cent drop in December quarter profit at Rs 10,657 crore, majorly on a one-time impact of new labour codes.

Meanwhile, retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 1.33 per cent in December, mainly due to higher prices of food items, but remained below the Reserve Bank of India's lower tolerance level.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,638.40 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,839.32 crore, according to exchange data.

US President Donald Trump announced that any country “doing business" with Iran will have to pay a 25 per cent tariff on its trade with Washington, a move that could impact Tehran's major trading partners such as India, China and the UAE.

"Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25 per cent on any and all business being done with the United States of America.

"This order is final and conclusive," Trump said in a post on Truth Social Monday.

"Indian equity markets witnessed sharp intra-day volatility on weekly expiry, with early gains giving way to profit-booking as the session progressed.

"The initial optimism was tempered by global tariff-related concerns, mixed reactions to Q3 earnings, and the usual expiry-driven swings," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled lower.

The Nikkei 225 index surged over 3 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.86 per cent to $65.06 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pricing to remain key in corporate bond mkt this year
Pricing to remain key in corporate bond mkt this year
HC allows Zydus to sell generic version of cancer drug
HC allows Zydus to sell generic version of cancer drug
Punching up! Now SUV capability for only â'¹5.59 lakh!
Punching up! Now SUV capability for only â'¹5.59 lakh!
And the top-selling car of 2025 is...
And the top-selling car of 2025 is...
SUVs Rule Resale Market Despite Small Cars Getting Cheaper
SUVs Rule Resale Market Despite Small Cars Getting Cheaper

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben spotted in Mumbai post wedding1:07

Newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben spotted in Mumbai...

This Dhanashree Verma Look Is Breaking the Internet1:14

This Dhanashree Verma Look Is Breaking the Internet

Evergreen Star Bhagyashree Spotted Looking Graceful as Ever1:01

Evergreen Star Bhagyashree Spotted Looking Graceful as Ever

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO