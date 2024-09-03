News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex ends in red; Nify gains 1 point

Sensex ends in red; Nify gains 1 point

Source: PTI
September 03, 2024 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty took a breather after a record rally and ended on a flat note on Tuesday, with the 50-stock index settling in the green for the 14th straight session.

Market

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Halting its 10-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 4.40 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 82,555.44.

During the day, it dropped 159.08 points or 0.19 per cent to 82,400.76.

 

The NSE Nifty eked out a marginal gain of 1.15 points to settle at 25,279.85, its highest-ever closing level.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors were the biggest laggards.

ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Nestle and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

"Amid mixed global signals and the absence of significant new catalysts, aside from the anticipated Fed rate cut, which is already factored in, the domestic market took a breather.

"Mild caution emerged due to a recent slowdown in manufacturing activities, which indicates a slowdown in demand," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,735.46 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.79 per cent to $76.13 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Growth Expected To Be 1% Below Last Yr'
'Growth Expected To Be 1% Below Last Yr'
Banks Caught In A Trap
Banks Caught In A Trap
AI Disruption Is REAL & Happening FAST!
AI Disruption Is REAL & Happening FAST!
Bus Strike Ahead Of Ganesh Festival
Bus Strike Ahead Of Ganesh Festival
IC-814 series row: Netflix adds real names of hijackers
IC-814 series row: Netflix adds real names of hijackers
'No differences between Babar and Shaheen'
'No differences between Babar and Shaheen'
Tunnels JV: Gadkari for 51% stake to foreign cos
Tunnels JV: Gadkari for 51% stake to foreign cos

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

185 Indians In $1 Billion Club

185 Indians In $1 Billion Club

Penny Stocks That Earned People Millions

Penny Stocks That Earned People Millions

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances