News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex ends down 36 points in lacklustre trade

Sensex ends down 36 points in lacklustre trade

Source: PTI
July 08, 2024 16:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Monday in a lacklustre trade as investors opted to book profits after the recent record rally in equities.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Weak cues from Asian markets also added to the muted trend in domestic equities.

After beginning the trade on a weak note, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 36.22 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 79,960.38.

 

During the day, it went lower by 264.77 points or 0.33 per cent to 79,731.83.

The NSE Nifty dipped 3.30 points or 0.01 per cent to 24,320.55.

Among the Sensex pack, Titan, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest laggards.

ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, HCL Technologies and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.97 per cent to USD 85.70 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,241.33 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sensex To Hit 87,000 By 2024 End?
Sensex To Hit 87,000 By 2024 End?
Why Adani Solar Sought Visas For Chinese
Why Adani Solar Sought Visas For Chinese
'GDP Target 10.5% To 11%'
'GDP Target 10.5% To 11%'
The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise
The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise
Hemant Soren wins trust vote amid Oppn walkout
Hemant Soren wins trust vote amid Oppn walkout
Delhi police seek X details on Mahua's NCW chief post
Delhi police seek X details on Mahua's NCW chief post
Over 300mm rainfall paralyses Mumbai; schools shut
Over 300mm rainfall paralyses Mumbai; schools shut

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Can Modi 3.0 Ignite Surge in PSU Stocks?

Can Modi 3.0 Ignite Surge in PSU Stocks?

'Tax Relief For Middle Class Will...'

'Tax Relief For Middle Class Will...'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances