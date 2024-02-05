News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex ends down 354 points; RIL, Airtel drag

Source: PTI
February 05, 2024 16:29 IST
Benchmark Sensex fell back by 354 points on Monday due to selling in index major Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Maruti amid weak trends from Asian and European markets.

Brokers

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 354.21 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 71,731.42 on fag-end selling.

During the day, it hit a high of 72,385.93 and a low of 71,602.14.

 

The Nifty fell by 82.10 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 21,771.70.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.

Tata Motors jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company on Friday reported a two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 7,100 crore for the December quarter.

Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Steel, NTPC and Tata Consultancy Services were the other gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.53 per cent to $76.92 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 70.69 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
