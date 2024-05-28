News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex ends down 220 points in volatile trade

Sensex ends down 220 points in volatile trade

Source: PTI
May 28, 2024 16:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Tuesday in highly volatile trade, extending their losing run to the third day in a row as investors opted for profit-taking amid uncertainty ahead of the results of Lok Sabha polls.

Broker

Photograph: Arko Dutta/Reuters

After gyrating between gains and losses during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex finally ended 220.05 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 75,170.45.

During the day, it hit a high of 75,585.40 and a low of 75,083.22.

The NSE Nifty dropped 44.30 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 22,888.15 despite beginning the day on a positive note.

 

From the Sensex firms, Power Grid, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti were among the laggards.

Asian Paints, Wipro, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the biggest gainers.

"The Indian market exhibited mild consolidation post the recent sharp surge.

"The uncertainty-led volatility is likely to continue as the market approaches the election outcome," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services said.

Sensex and Nifty hit lifetime high levels on Monday following gains in select auto, banking and IT shares.

However, investors booked profits towards the end of the trade dragging the indices into the negative.

Analysts said mid- and small-caps underperformed, while defensive sectors like pharma and FMCG were optimistic.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.13 per cent to $83.21 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 541.22 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

India's core monsoon zone covering most of the rain-fed agriculture areas in the country is likely to receive above-normal rainfall this season, the IMD said on Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'
'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'
Foreign Investors Wary Of Indian Markets?
Foreign Investors Wary Of Indian Markets?
Why Foreign Financial Firms Quit India
Why Foreign Financial Firms Quit India
Pushpa 2 To Release On Independence Day
Pushpa 2 To Release On Independence Day
17 dead, many missing in Mizoram stone quarry collapse
17 dead, many missing in Mizoram stone quarry collapse
Rybakina into French Open second round
Rybakina into French Open second round
SEE: Dramatic scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare
SEE: Dramatic scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Now May Be The Time To Go All In'

'Now May Be The Time To Go All In'

Exercise Caution When Investing In...

Exercise Caution When Investing In...

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances