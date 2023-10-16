News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex ends down 116 points amid weak global trends

Sensex ends down 116 points amid weak global trends

Source: PTI
October 16, 2023 16:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices ended lower on Monday, falling for the third day running, amid weak trends in global markets and spike in Brent crude oil prices due to geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 115.81 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 66,166.93.

During the day, it fell 243.36 points or 0.36 per cent to 66,039.38.

 

The Nifty slipped 19.30 points or 0.10 per cent to 19,731.75.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the major laggards.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Power Grid and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.39 per cent to $90.54 a barrel.

"Persistent geopolitical tensions continue to weigh down the sentiment on equity, yet the mid and smallcap index witnessed bargain hunting ahead of festival-driven demand and optimistic Q2 results.

"If oil price moves higher in a sustained manner, it may elevate yields and operation cost, potentially straining margins in H2 FY24," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 317.01 crore, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2024 Interim Budget: Mistakes Nirmalaji Can Avoid
2024 Interim Budget: Mistakes Nirmalaji Can Avoid
'Sensex/NIFTY stocks may not fall badly'
'Sensex/NIFTY stocks may not fall badly'
Stockmarket: 'Not the time to be fearful'
Stockmarket: 'Not the time to be fearful'
Opposition leaders visit Palestinian embassy in Delhi
Opposition leaders visit Palestinian embassy in Delhi
No progress in Budhni in 18 yrs: Shivraj's rival
No progress in Budhni in 18 yrs: Shivraj's rival
Gavi powers Spain to Euro 2024
Gavi powers Spain to Euro 2024
Tiger 3 Trailer: Bhaijaan Supremacy!
Tiger 3 Trailer: Bhaijaan Supremacy!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Hard To Ignore India As Investment Opportunity'

'Hard To Ignore India As Investment Opportunity'

10 Largecaps Stocks To Lead Bulls Charge

10 Largecaps Stocks To Lead Bulls Charge

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances