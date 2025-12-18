HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex down 78 points on weak global trends

Sensex down 78 points on weak global trends

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 18, 2025 17:05 IST

x

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined for the fourth straight day on Thursday amid uncertainty over a trade deal and a muted trend in global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamnani/Reuters

Logging its fourth day of decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 77.84 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 84,481.81 in a volatile session.

During the day, it moved between 84,780.19 and 84,238.43, gyrating 541.76 points.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended flat, skidding 3 points or 0.01 per cent to 25,815.55.

Among Sensex firms, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Asian Paints, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were the biggest laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Adani Ports, Axis Bank and HCL Tech were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended in positive territory.

European equity markets were trading higher. US markets ended lower on Wednesday.

"After three consecutive declines, early gains were supported by value buying and a rupee recovery aided by central bank intervention.

"However, lingering uncertainty over a potential US-India trade deal dampened sentiment, prompting profit-booking later in the day," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,171.71 crore, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 768.94 crore in the previous trade.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.42 per cent to $59.93 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Not concerned about rupee at all: Sanjeev Sanyal
Not concerned about rupee at all: Sanjeev Sanyal
ICICI Bank gets Rs 238 cr GST demand notice
ICICI Bank gets Rs 238 cr GST demand notice
RBI clears Paytm arm PPSL as payment aggregator
RBI clears Paytm arm PPSL as payment aggregator
AI adoption in MSMEs can unlock over $500 bn value: Report
AI adoption in MSMEs can unlock over $500 bn value: Report
'Need clear timelines for NCLAT to dispose of appeals'
'Need clear timelines for NCLAT to dispose of appeals'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

When Priyanka Gandhi Sought an Appointment with Nitin Gadkari1:56

When Priyanka Gandhi Sought an Appointment with Nitin...

PM Modi conferred with the highest civilian award, Order of Oman1:16

PM Modi conferred with the highest civilian award, Order...

Rani Mukherjee Stuns in a Red Floral Dress1:29

Rani Mukherjee Stuns in a Red Floral Dress

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO