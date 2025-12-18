ICICI Bank gets Rs 238 cr GST demand notice

ICICI Bank on Thursday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of Rs 238 crore on it for alleged short payment of GST.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

On December 17, the bank has received an order under Section 73 of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017, from the relevant authority, raising a GST demand of Rs 237,90,04,448, comprising Rs 216,27,31,316 in tax and Rs 21,62,73,132 as penalty, along with interest as applicable for the same subject matter, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory.

"While the bank is in litigation (including writ petition) on similar issues raised in orders/SCNs in the past, since the aggregate/cumulative amount involved in the above crosses the materiality threshold, this matter is being reported," it said.

The bank will take appropriate steps, including contesting the order through a writ petition/appeal within prescribed timelines, it said.