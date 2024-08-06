News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex ends down 166 points, Nifty settles below 24K

Sensex ends down 166 points, Nifty settles below 24K

Source: PTI
August 06, 2024 16:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stock markets surrendered early gains and settled lower in volatile trade on Tuesday with Sensex losing 166 points and Nifty ending below the 24,000 level due to fag-end selling in banking and telecom stocks.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Falling for the third straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 78,593.07, down 166.33 points or 0.21 per cent, as 17 of its constituents declined and 13 gained.

The index opened sharply higher and rallied further 1,092.68 points or 1.38 per cent to a high of 79,852.08 on value-buying by investors.

 

However, the barometer faltered later and hit a low of 78,496.57 as banking shares came under selling pressure.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 63.05 points or 0.26 per cent to settle below the 24,000 level at 23,992.55.

The index surged 327 points or 1.35 per cent to 24,382.60 in intra-day trade but failed to hold onto gains.

"The domestic market tried to rebound mirroring the Asian markets.

"However, momentum was short-lived and closed below the threshold level of 24,000.

"Investors are watching the appreciating Yen, weak US economic data, and rising geopolitical tensions," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

From the 30 Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Titan, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were the biggest laggards.

JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries were among the gainers from the pack.

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee started three-day deliberations on Tuesday.

The RBI governor will announce the bi-monthly policy on Thursday.

Suman Bannerjee, CIO, Hedonova, said, "Amid persistent inflationary pressures, particularly due to rising food prices, the RBI is expected to maintain the current benchmark rate.

"This cautious approach is designed to balance economic growth with price stability."

Asian markets also rebounded sharply, where Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai settled significantly higher. Hong Kong, however ended lower.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 share index soared as much as 10.7 per cent early Tuesday, a day after it plunged the most in 37 years.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 10,073.75 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.30 per cent to $76.52 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Vix Signals More Market Turbulence
Vix Signals More Market Turbulence
Indexation: How Nirmalaji Can Fix It
Indexation: How Nirmalaji Can Fix It
'Capital Gains Tax Changes May Impact...'
'Capital Gains Tax Changes May Impact...'
Olympics: Vinesh stunning Livach to enter semis
Olympics: Vinesh stunning Livach to enter semis
Normalcy tiptoes into Bangladesh, death toll at 440
Normalcy tiptoes into Bangladesh, death toll at 440
Hasina's travel plans hit roadblock, to stay in India
Hasina's travel plans hit roadblock, to stay in India
B'desh Prez dissolves parliament, ex-PM Khaleda freed
B'desh Prez dissolves parliament, ex-PM Khaleda freed

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why RBI Flagged Small Loans As Risky

Why RBI Flagged Small Loans As Risky

What Centre Will Shell Out For AP, Bihar

What Centre Will Shell Out For AP, Bihar

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances