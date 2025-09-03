HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex closes higher 410 pts in volatile trade

Sensex closes higher 410 pts in volatile trade

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 03, 2025 17:24 IST

x

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in a volatile session on Wednesday, driven by a rally in metal stocks and optimism related to the GST Council meeting.

BSE bull

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

After oscillating between highs and lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 409.83 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 80,567.71.

During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 80,671.28 and a low of 80,004.60, gyrating 666.68 points.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 135.45 points or 0.55 per cent to 24,715.05.

The GST Council is meeting in New Delhi for two days to discuss the proposed pruning of tax rates to 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Steel jumped the most by 5.90 per cent. Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Eternal, State Bank of India, and Trent were among the other gainers.

However, Infosys, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, TCS, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

Indian equities closed higher after a mixed start to the session, buoyed by expectations of a consumption-led stimulus from the potential GST slab rationalisation.

"In the near term, market sentiment hinges on the outcome of the GST Council meeting with traction on consumption-oriented stocks and sectors," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi settled in positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,159.48 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 1.52 per cent to $68.09 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

BharatPe Bets Big On Online Payments
BharatPe Bets Big On Online Payments
American Tech Caught in Trade Crossfire
American Tech Caught in Trade Crossfire
Will GST 2.0 Fix Deeper Weaknesses?
Will GST 2.0 Fix Deeper Weaknesses?
HSBC flags 5 positives for Indian equities
HSBC flags 5 positives for Indian equities
Jane Street Officials To Meet Sebi Soon
Jane Street Officials To Meet Sebi Soon

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Iconic Dilip Prabhavalkar Characters

webstory image 2

Malai Modak: 8-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Sadhana's Top 10 Songs

VIDEOS

Urmila Matondkar spotted at Ganpati Pandal1:01

Urmila Matondkar spotted at Ganpati Pandal

Janhvi, Sanya give cute poses to the paps0:41

Janhvi, Sanya give cute poses to the paps

Baglihar Dam Gates Opened as Chenab Swells0:48

Baglihar Dam Gates Opened as Chenab Swells

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV