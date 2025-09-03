Sensex closes higher 410 pts in volatile trade

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in a volatile session on Wednesday, driven by a rally in metal stocks and optimism related to the GST Council meeting.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

After oscillating between highs and lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 409.83 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 80,567.71.

During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 80,671.28 and a low of 80,004.60, gyrating 666.68 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 135.45 points or 0.55 per cent to 24,715.05.

The GST Council is meeting in New Delhi for two days to discuss the proposed pruning of tax rates to 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Steel jumped the most by 5.90 per cent. Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Eternal, State Bank of India, and Trent were among the other gainers.

However, Infosys, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, TCS, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

Indian equities closed higher after a mixed start to the session, buoyed by expectations of a consumption-led stimulus from the potential GST slab rationalisation.

"In the near term, market sentiment hinges on the outcome of the GST Council meeting with traction on consumption-oriented stocks and sectors," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi settled in positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,159.48 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 1.52 per cent to $68.09 a barrel.