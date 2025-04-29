HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex climbs 70 points on foreign fund inflows

Sensex climbs 70 points on foreign fund inflows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 29, 2025 16:30 IST

x

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled marginally higher in a volatile trade on Tuesday as investors turned cautious amid concerns over geopolitical tensions.

Brokers

IMAGE: Puneet Singh Jaggi. Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

However, intense buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services and unabated foreign capital inflows supported the domestic market.

 

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge climbed 70.01 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 80,288.38.

During the day, it jumped 442.94 points or 0.55 per cent to 80,661.31.

The NSE Nifty ended marginally up by 7.45 points or 0.03 per cent to 24,335.95.

From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, HCL Tech, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers.

In contrast, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,474.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"The market exhibited largely range-bound oscillation, as caution prevailed amid geopolitical concerns over border tensions.

"The sustained inflows from FIIs provided support to market sentiment and restricted further pessimism.

"Meanwhile, mixed Q4 results have raised the risk of downward revisions to FY26 projections," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in the positive territory, while Shanghai SSE Composite ended marginally lower.

India's industrial production growth remained almost flat at 3 per cent in March sequentially, though, on a year-on-year basis, it slipped from 5.5 per cent, mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing, mining, and power sectors.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.59 per cent to $64.81 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

US tariff jitters: Auto part exporters may take a Rs 4,500 crore hit
US tariff jitters: Auto part exporters may take a Rs 4,500 crore hit
High US tariffs pushing Chinese exporters to India
High US tariffs pushing Chinese exporters to India
How Gensol promoters made swift exit
How Gensol promoters made swift exit
In Pix: The Stunning Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2!
In Pix: The Stunning Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2!
'Clients Are In Risk-management Mode'
'Clients Are In Risk-management Mode'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

When Stars Enjoyed A Trip To Kashmir

webstory image 2

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 3

10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi

VIDEOS

Defying fear, tourists enjoy Kashmir's beauty in wake of Pahalgam attack6:01

Defying fear, tourists enjoy Kashmir's beauty in wake of...

Heartwarming! PM bows down to 96-yr-old puppeteer at Rashtrapati Bhavan1:21

Heartwarming! PM bows down to 96-yr-old puppeteer at...

Suhana Khan steps out looking chic in a gray hoodie0:46

Suhana Khan steps out looking chic in a gray hoodie

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD