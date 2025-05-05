HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex climbs 295 points on sustained foreign fund inflows

Sensex climbs 295 points on sustained foreign fund inflows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 05, 2025 17:11 IST

x

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Monday, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and a sharp correction in global crude oil prices.

Brokers

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 294.85 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 80,796.84, extending its previous day's rally.

During the day, it jumped 547.04 points or 0.67 per cent to 81,049.03.

 

The NSE Nifty rose 114.45 points or 0.47 per cent to 24,461.15.

From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports jumped 6.29 per cent amid reports that Gautam Adani's representatives met with US administration officials to seek the dismissal of criminal charges in a bribery probe.

All other listed Adani group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power and Adani Green Energy, ended with a sharp rally.

From the 30-share pack, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, Power Grid, ITC, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers.

Among the laggards, Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked 4.57 per cent after the firm reported a 7.57 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,933 crore for the March quarter of FY25, primarily due to elevated stress in the microlending book.

State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank were among the other losers.

State Bank of India dipped over 1 per cent after it reported an 8.34 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 19,600 crore for the January-March quarter compared to Rs 21,384 crore a year ago, impacted by a decline in net interest margins.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,769.81 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors injected Rs 4,223 crore into the country's equity market in April, as they turned net buyers for the first time in three months amid a blend of favourable global cues and robust domestic fundamentals.

The inflow of foreign capital came last month following a back-to-back net outflow of Rs 3,973 crore in March, Rs 34,574 crore in February, and Rs 78,027 crore in January.

"The market has sustained its positive momentum, though the level of optimism has decreased. Continued foreign inflows and record GST collections in April indicate resilience in economic activity, fostering mild hopefulness.

"A weak dollar and a decline in oil prices have further bolstered FII sentiment.

"However, the market's momentum is moderating, with action shifting from broad-based movements to stock and sector-specific trends based on results," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Markets in South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong were closed due to holidays.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 1.45 per cent to $60.40 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Launch thrust to power volume engine of Maruti Suzuki
Launch thrust to power volume engine of Maruti Suzuki
M&M Q4 net profit rises 13.34% to Rs 3,541.85 cr
M&M Q4 net profit rises 13.34% to Rs 3,541.85 cr
Are The Rich Paying Less Tax?
Are The Rich Paying Less Tax?
Automobile retail sales up 2.95% in April: FADA
Automobile retail sales up 2.95% in April: FADA
Indian refiners target cheaper US LPG imports
Indian refiners target cheaper US LPG imports

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Kashmir Stories You Can Watch On OTT

webstory image 2

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

1971 War: How Bhuj women risked lives to rebuild a bombed airstrip in 72 hrs6:49

1971 War: How Bhuj women risked lives to rebuild a bombed...

DMK MP's close shave as light post crashes on stage during his address1:36

DMK MP's close shave as light post crashes on stage...

Unseasonal fog covers Rajasthan's Mount Abu2:19

Unseasonal fog covers Rajasthan's Mount Abu

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD