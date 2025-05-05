M&M Q4 net profit rises 13.34% to Rs 3,541.85 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday reported a 13.34 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 3,541.85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 led by good performance from auto and farm equipment sectors.

Photograph: Nandan Mandayam/Reuters

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,124.94 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 42,585.67 crore in the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 35,373.34 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 39,113.61 crore in the reported quarter, as against Rs 32,172.17 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total vehicle sales in the quarter stood at 2,53,028 units, as compared to 2,15,280 units in the year-ago period, up 18 per cent.

Tractor sales were at 87,138 units in the January-March quarter, as against 71,039 units in the same period previous fiscal, up 23 per cent, it added.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2025, consolidated profit after tax was at Rs 14,073.17 crore, as compared to Rs 12,269.82 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

Consolidated revenue in FY25 stood at Rs 1,58,749.75 crore, as compared to Rs 1,38,279.30 crore in FY24, it added.

"We have delivered strong growth on the back of stellar execution in F25.

"Auto and Farm continue to gain market share and expand profitability," M&M Ltd Group CEO & managing director Anish Shah said.

He further said TechMahindra is making commendable progress towards its dual objectives of strengthening client positioning and margin expansion.

"Our Growth Gems are scaling up well. We continue to build strong businesses which will deliver significant value to our stakeholders," Shah added.

The board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 25.30 per share, the company said.