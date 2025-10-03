HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex climbs 224 points; metal stocks shine

October 03, 2025 16:23 IST

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher for the second day in a row on Friday, propelled by buying in metal stocks and a rally in global markets.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 223.86 points, or 0.28 per cent, to settle at 81,207.17.

During the day, the index hit a high of 81,251.99 and a low of 80,649.57, gyrating 602.42 points.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 57.95 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 24,894.25.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel climbed the most by 3.40 per cent, followed by Power Grid, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics and Bharti Airtel.

In contrast, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

The BSE metal index jumped 1.85 per cent, with companies, such as Lloyds Metals and Energy surging 6.18 per cent, National Aluminium Company (3.10 per cent), and Jindal Stainless (2.87 per cent).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,605.20 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 2,916.14 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled sharply higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.

The stock market in China and South Korea's Kospi were closed for a public holiday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.86 per cent to $64.61 a barrel.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
