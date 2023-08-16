Sensex climbs 137 points; Infosys, L&T shine

News
Source: PTI
August 16, 2023 16:53 IST
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty pared early losses to close higher on Wednesday, helped by fag-end buying in index majors Infosys, L&T and M&M amid a mixed trend in global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 137.50 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 65,539.42.

During the day, it fell by 369.03 points or 0.56 per cent to 65,032.89.

The NSE Nifty gained 30.45 points or 0.16 per cent to end at 19,465.

UltraTech Cement was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.43 per cent, followed by NTPC, Tata Motors, Infosys, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti, Wipro and SBI were the major gainers.

 

In contrast, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were the major laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.01 per cent to $84.90 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,324.23 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of 'Independence Day'.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
