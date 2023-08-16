News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Indian per capita income to grow sevenfold by FY47, says SBI Research

Indian per capita income to grow sevenfold by FY47, says SBI Research

By Abhijit Lele
August 16, 2023 13:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The per capita income of Indians as gleaned from income-tax filing is expected to increase from Rs 2 lakh in FY23 to Rs 14.9 lakh in FY47, coinciding with 100 years of the country’s Independence, according to SBI Research.

Per capita income

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

In dollar terms it will increase from about $2,500 in FY23 to $12,400 in FY47.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, State Bank of India, said the weighted mean income was Rs 4.4 lakh in AY14. That rose to Rs 13 lakh in FY23.

The buoyancy in the number of tax-filers has contributed to the upward push.

 

According to Ghosh, the middle class is on the rise. It is more forward-looking than what a lot of corresponding research has been able to capture.

This class displays a state of mind filled with abundant hope.

This may warrant new definitions because it depicts a unique state of flux, leveraging the emerging opportunities as the economy gets formalised and the share of the gig economy rises, Ghosh added.

The population of India is expected to increase to 1.6 billion in FY47 from 1.4 billion in FY23 and, correspondingly, the workforce is expected to increase to 725 million in FY47 from 530 million in FY23.

This would mean increasing the workforce share in the population from 37.9 per cent in FY23 to 45 per cent in FY47.

SBI Research said the workforce with a taxable base was expected to increase to 565 million in FY47 from 313 million in FY23.

Income-tax filers are expected to increase from 70 million in FY23 to 482 million in FY47.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhijit Lele in Mumbai
Source: source
 
Print this article
Maruti's Goal: Hybrid, Not EV, Cars
Maruti's Goal: Hybrid, Not EV, Cars
'Markets expect current govt to return'
'Markets expect current govt to return'
'Investors must look at a mix...'
'Investors must look at a mix...'
Sharad Pawar won't join hands with BJP till...: Raut
Sharad Pawar won't join hands with BJP till...: Raut
'I value my time living in this planet'
'I value my time living in this planet'
Pak pacer Riaz quits international cricket
Pak pacer Riaz quits international cricket
What's The World Cup Doing At The Taj?
What's The World Cup Doing At The Taj?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

SBI's earnings growth may taper off in the near-term

SBI's earnings growth may taper off in the near-term

'Private investors will wait for election results'

'Private investors will wait for election results'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances