News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex breaches 73,000 for the first time

Sensex breaches 73,000 for the first time

Source: PTI
January 15, 2024 11:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices hit record peaks in early trade on Monday, with the Sensex breaching the 73,000 milestone for the first time ever and the Nifty surging past the historic 22,000-mark, driven by a sharp rally in IT stocks.

Broker

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 720.33 points to reach an all-time peak of 73,288.78 in early trade.

The Nifty also breached the 22,000 milestone, climbing 187.4 points to reach a lifetime high of 22,081.95.

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro zoomed nearly 11 per cent even as the IT company on Friday posted 11.74 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,694.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

 

The other prominent gainers were Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.

HCL Technologies on Friday reported 6.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,350 crore, highest ever on a quarterly basis, in the three months ended December 2023 on the back of growth in both services and software businesses.

Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

"The rally in the market, primarily driven by momentum, is now getting support from fundamentals.

"The sharp bounce in large cap IT stocks on the back of slightly positive management commentary indicates that an underperforming segment can surprise on the upside on news of a turnaround in the sector.

"The IT index, which shot up by 5 per cent on Friday will remain firm since HCL Tech and Wipro have more room on the upside," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the green while Hong Kong quoted marginally lower.

The US markets ended on a muted note on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.24 per cent to $78.48 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 340.05 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Indians Back To Spending, But...
Indians Back To Spending, But...
Stock Market: Which Sectors Delivered?
Stock Market: Which Sectors Delivered?
Will Nifty See Major Correction In 2024?
Will Nifty See Major Correction In 2024?
Why Virat Kohli Is India's T20 'Lion'
Why Virat Kohli Is India's T20 'Lion'
Wholesale inflation rises to 0.73% in December
Wholesale inflation rises to 0.73% in December
Mcap club: Tata group remains No 1; JSW in top 10
Mcap club: Tata group remains No 1; JSW in top 10
No respite from cold as Delhi shivers at 3.3 deg C
No respite from cold as Delhi shivers at 3.3 deg C

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

War Has Broken Between IT Giants

War Has Broken Between IT Giants

2024 Hyundai Creta Teased: Initial Impressions

2024 Hyundai Creta Teased: Initial Impressions

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances