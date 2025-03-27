Sectors that will boost TN to $1 trillion economy

The state has clocked more than 8 per cent growth in the last three financial years, braving global headwinds and thriving on its manufacturing strength.
Tamil Nadu (TN) is India's second largest state economy; the country's automobile manufacturing capital; an electric vehicles hub; an electronics export powerhouse; and a textile giant.
The state has clocked more than 8 per cent growth in the last three financial years, braving global headwinds and thriving on its manufacturing strength.
The state aims to become a $1-trillion economy by 2030. Here are sectors that will help the target.
