Sectors that will boost TN to $1 trillion economy

The state has clocked more than 8 per cent growth in the last three financial years, braving global headwinds and thriving on its manufacturing strength.

IMAGE: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa witness the signing of memorandum of understanding for the expansion of the electronics manufacturing plant of Pegatron located in Chengalpattu district during the inauguration of the Global Investors Meet in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tamil Nadu (TN) is India's second largest state economy; the country's automobile manufacturing capital; an electric vehicles hub; an electronics export powerhouse; and a textile giant.

The state aims to become a $1-trillion economy by 2030. Here are sectors that will help the target.

