News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sebi issues framework to shield stock price impact from market rumours

Sebi issues framework to shield stock price impact from market rumours

By Khushboo Tiwari
May 22, 2024 20:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday detailed a framework for around “unaffected price” to calculate pricing for takeovers, buybacks, preferential issues and other such transactions.

Stocks

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The framework is part of the new rumour verification norms that kick in from June 1.

The market regulator has said the “unaffected price” rule will be applicable only if the listed entity has confirmed the rumour related to the transaction within 24 hours from the trigger of material price movement.

 

Under the new framework, the weighted average price (WAP) variation will be excluded while calculating the takeover pricing from the day of the material price movement till the next trading day after confirmation of the rumour.

The objective is to exclude any price disruption caused by market rumours while calculating the acquisition price during an acquisition.

“In case the price variation due to confirmation of the rumour, hits the price band limit on the next trading day post rumour confirmation, the price variation in the subsequent trading days shall be included for adjustment till such day the price does not hit the band limit,” said Sebi.

The change will help companies address market rumours without being worried about the impact on deal pricing, believe legal experts.

“The newly introduced price protection framework is a welcome and a much- needed move.

"It will effectively isolate the transacting parties from unexpected price volatility on the back of market leaks, and at the same time enable more transparent information flow in the market,” said Abhishek Dadoo, Partner, Khaitan & Co.

The fine print

  • Price protection framework to address stock impact due to rumours
  • ‘Unaffected price’ to be considered for pricing deals, transactions only if company confirms rumour within 24 hrs
  • The day stock sees impact due to a report, followed by the day when company confirms rumour, and the next trading day to be excluded when calculating volume-weighted average price
  • Unaffected price applicable for 60 days or 180 days after confirmation, depending on the stage of transaction
  • These norms come into effect from June 1
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Khushboo Tiwari
Source: source
 
Print this article
Exercise Caution When Investing In...
Exercise Caution When Investing In...
Sebi Protects Stock Prices From Rumours
Sebi Protects Stock Prices From Rumours
'Now May Be The Time To Go All In'
'Now May Be The Time To Go All In'
Under fire in SC, Soren withdraws plea against arrest
Under fire in SC, Soren withdraws plea against arrest
From 41 to 104: High-valued stock universe up 2.5x
From 41 to 104: High-valued stock universe up 2.5x
Sunita not keen on politics, won't fight polls: Kejri
Sunita not keen on politics, won't fight polls: Kejri
SC cites national security, cancels bail for 8 PFI men
SC cites national security, cancels bail for 8 PFI men

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Is This A Good Time To Buy Stocks?

Is This A Good Time To Buy Stocks?

'Elections May Sway Markets Temporarily'

'Elections May Sway Markets Temporarily'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances