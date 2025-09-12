HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sebi eases IPO norms for very large companies



Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
September 12, 2025 19:24 IST

Stock market regulator Sebi's board on Friday cleared significant reforms, focusing on IPO regulations, simplified entry for foreign investors, and a new framework for anchor investors in public issues.

Sebi

Photograph: ANI Photo

This was the third board meeting chaired by Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey who assumed office on March 1.

 

Among the proposals approved included relaxing the minimum IPO requirements for very large companies, and also extending the timeline for them to meet minimum public shareholding norms.

In its board meeting, Sebi approved a proposal to make it easier for low-risk foreign investors to participate in the Indian securities market with the introduction of a single window access.

This is aimed at simplifying compliance and enhancing the country's attractiveness as an investment destination.

To enhance the attractiveness of IPOs for global funds, Sebi decided to revamp share-allocation framework for anchor investors in companies' maiden public offerings.

Additionally, it has been decided to overhaul the governance framework of market infrastructure institutions including stock exchanges by mandating the appointment of two executive directors (EDs) to bolster operational oversight.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
