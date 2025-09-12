HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » GST rate cut: Housing demand to rise during festivals, says CREDAI

GST rate cut: Housing demand to rise during festivals, says CREDAI

By Manvendra Jha
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 12, 2025 15:33 IST

x

Indian government's decision to cut GST rates on various products will increase purchasing power of consumers and boost demand for residential properties in the upcoming festive season, according to realtors' body CREDAI.

Housing

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The association, which has a 13,000 members from across India, said the construction cost is expected to come down because of reduction in GST rates on cement and few other building materials.

The association, which is organising its annual event CREDAI-NATCON here, asserted that the benefit of GST rationalisation would be passed on to customers, provided cement companies and other manufacturers of building materials bring down their rates.

 

New GST rates are applicable from September 22. Addressing a press conference on late Thursday, CREDAI Chairman Boman Irani said, "GST rationalisation has generated feel good factor among people.

"There is a positive sentiment among consumers, which is a good sign ahead of festival season."

CREDAI president Shekhar Patel said the reduction in GST rates, coupled with tax incentives in Budget 2025 and reduction in repo rates by the RBI, would give a huge filip to housing demand.

He said the housing sales in the first six months of 2025 rose in value terms but there was a decline in terms of number of units sold.

Patel, however, said the strong economic growth in the June quarter of this fiscal and other policy initiatives would enhance housing demand in the coming months.

The president reiterated the industry's long pending demand that the price cap of Rs 45 lakh in the definition of affordable housing should be raised in line with market realities.

The GST on affordable housing is only 1 per cent, while the properties above Rs 45 lakh attracts 5 per cent GST.

Patel also pointed out that there is a total 35-45 per cent taxes on real estate sector from both Centre and state governments and said there is a need to reduce this burden.

"If the taxes are reduced, the selling price of properties will come down," he said.

More than 1,000 members from different states in India is attending this conference.

Manvendra Jha Singapore
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

GST cut: Patients to benefit, but pharma firms may...
GST cut: Patients to benefit, but pharma firms may...
Gadkari: 'E20 Fuel Criticism Is Propaganda'
Gadkari: 'E20 Fuel Criticism Is Propaganda'
Why Trust In Ambani, Adani, India Inc Is Vital
Why Trust In Ambani, Adani, India Inc Is Vital
Why Hospitals Are Spending Money On IT
Why Hospitals Are Spending Money On IT
'Consumers Must Get Real Benefit Of GST Cuts'
'Consumers Must Get Real Benefit Of GST Cuts'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's Top 5 Heroes

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

Lava's Affordable 5G Phone With 5000mAh Power

VIDEOS

'Missing' Dhankhar spotted at V-P Radhakrishnan's oath-taking ceremony0:55

'Missing' Dhankhar spotted at V-P Radhakrishnan's...

FBI releases dramatic video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect jumping off roof and fleeing scene1:40

FBI releases dramatic video of Charlie Kirk shooting...

CM Yogi welcomes Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam in Ayodhya1:27

CM Yogi welcomes Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam in Ayodhya

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV